Travel company collapse may weigh on TRY, euro

Thomas Cook has gone into administration, leaving around 150,000 (mainly) UK holidaymakers stranded abroad

There will be 'rescue packages put together to get everyone home, but for the days and weeks ahead those with holiday plans with the company have been advised to stay at home.

Spain and Turkey are likely to see the biggest negative impact from a slower flow of tourists.

Hence the negatives for the Turkish lira and also (to a lesser extent) the euro.





Here's the BBC on the company going into administration, not on the potential currency impacts though.







