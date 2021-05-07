Treas Sec. Yellen: April jobs report underscores the long climb back to US

we knew it would be a long road to recovery



April jobs report underscores the long climb back to US economic recovery



there has been a remarkable economic progress



bright economic spots in service industries expanding labor market



undeniable impact is a lack of available care for families so they can work

families need more support

2 million women have not returned to the work force as result of childcare costs

Number of people working part-time declined by 600,000 and average hours increased.

There are people not ready or able to go back to the labor force especially parents

concerned about pandemic and consequences also remains a factor why people are not returning back to work

I don't think additional employment point benefits is really a factor keeping workers out of the labor market

We have had a very unusual hit to the economy and we can expect the road back to be somewhat bumpy

There have been setbacks in the automotive and the lumber industry as a result of shortages as a result of the restart

Should never take one month's data as the trend

Money from recovery plan will help boost spending over the coming months



I really doubt we will see an inflationary cycle



Base effects will impact inflation in the short term but that is transitory



Wage growth has not picked up meaningfully



Comments are positive on the economy as you would expect. The administration is not buying the notion that workers are choosing not to go back to work but instead prefer to stay home and collect benefits.





Yellen cites the cost of childcare as one key reason. All of which highlights the need for schools to reopen as they provide built in child care for many. With the school year coming to an end, the big boost in employment might not come until the fall when schools reopen.