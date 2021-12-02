Treas Sec Yellen: Hopefully pandemic will not completely stifle economic activity

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Reuters headlines from Treasury Secretary Yellen


Reuters headlines from Treasury Secretary Yellen_
  • hopefully pandemic will not completely stifle economic activity
  • US stimulus at start of pandemic helped fuel very strong recovery
  • stimulus did contribute somewhat to inflation, but pandemic added factors
  • unclear why labor force participation in the US has declined.  Best guess is concerned about virus
  • labor shortage is starting to put upward pressure on wages
  • believes return to normal economy would help alleviate pressures
  • Biden administration does everything we can to coordinate private-sector efforts to mitigate supply chain problems
  • we should be realistically about what can be accomplished by government to reduce inflation
  • Biden working with private sector, but don't want to overpromise
  • working with semiconductor manufacturers, but takes a long time to ramp up production
  • tariffs do contribute to higher prices
  • Some Trump era tariffs create problems without having any real strategic justification
  • Lowering tariffs through exclusion process could be helpful but not a game changer
  • up to Federal Reserve to decide when to raise interest rates
  • does not want to have wage price spiral develop in which inflation comes chronic
  • it is the Fed's job to ensure we don't have wage price spiral in the 1970s
A look at the US stock market in premarket trading shows the 
  • Dow industrial average is now up only 120 points, 
  • the S&P is near flat and 
  • the NASDAQ is down -46 points
Get that grin off your face TS Yellen... ; )
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose