Treas Sec Yellen: Hopefully pandemic will not completely stifle economic activity

Reuters headlines from Treasury Secretary Yellen









hopefully pandemic will not completely stifle economic activity



US stimulus at start of pandemic helped fuel very strong recovery



stimulus did contribute somewhat to inflation, but pandemic added factors



unclear why labor force participation in the US has declined. Best guess is concerned about virus



labor shortage is starting to put upward pressure on wages



believes return to normal economy would help alleviate pressures

Biden administration does everything we can to coordinate private-sector efforts to mitigate supply chain problems



we should be realistically about what can be accomplished by government to reduce inflation



Biden working with private sector, but don't want to overpromise

working with semiconductor manufacturers, but takes a long time to ramp up production



tariffs do contribute to higher prices



Some Trump era tariffs create problems without having any real strategic justification



Lowering tariffs through exclusion process could be helpful but not a game changer



up to Federal Reserve to decide when to raise interest rates



does not want to have wage price spiral develop in which inflation comes chronic



it is the Fed's job to ensure we don't have wage price spiral in the 1970s



