Treas. Sec. Yellen: Uncertain of the lasting nature of drop in labor force participation
Yellen speaking from Dublin
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is on the wires from Dublin saying:
- Uncertain of the lasting nature of drop in a labor force participation
- Expects to see some revival of labor force participation over time
Later this week, the US jobs report will be released (on Friday at 8:30 AM ET). The market will get the most recent look at the jobs growth and participation rate. As the economy reopens, there are still 5 million or so jobs less than at the start of the pandemic.
Some of that/most of that(?) may be the workers leaving the workforce. That dynamic is making labor conditions particularly tight in many industries.
