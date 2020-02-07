Treasuries continue to hint at some caution ahead of the weekend

US 10-year yields are down by more than 3 bps to 1.609% to start the session

This is what is pushing yen pairs a little lower currently, with AUD/JPY and NZD/JPY slipping to session lows of 73.74 and 70.78 respectively.





It is a bit of a nudge lower for now but just be mindful that the bond market still isn't quite playing ball with the gains seen in Wall Street as we look towards the weekend.





In any case, it is still early in the day but it is something to just be wary about for now.



