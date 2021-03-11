Treasuries keep the calm so far on the day

10-year yields hold little changed at 1.516%

Treasuries were bid ahead of the 10-year auction yesterday, and the results didn't really do much to instill panic into the market. If anything, the 30-year auction later today should see a similar outcome as investors will look to brush it aside.





As things stand, the broader market is looking for a sense of stabilisation and the calmer tone in Treasuries since the start of the week is helping with that.





The ECB will present the next key test to the market today but if they manage to do just enough to prevent jitters from resurfacing, risk sentiment is likely to keep in a better spot as we look towards the weekend.







