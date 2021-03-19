Treasuries keep the peace instead to start European morning trade today

10-year Treasury yields down nearly 4 bps to 1.67%

This time yesterday, the long-end in Treasury yields climbed above the pre-Fed highs but we're seeing a bit of a reverse today as it creeps lower instead.





After hitting 1.75%, 10-year yields are falling back down to 1.67% now and that is feeding to some calmer tones to start the session.





The dollar is seen slightly softer across the board while risk trades are finding some stable footing after the selloff Chinese stocks once again earlier. Nasdaq futures are now up 0.6% while oil has turned around a 1% drop to be up 0.4% to $60.30 currently.



