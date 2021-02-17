Treasuries move back to flat levels as we get into European morning trade

Yields are off earlier lows to keep flatter to start the session

The bond rout yesterday may have abated a little so far today but it is going to take a lot more than just a bit of a reprieve to convince the market to shift the focus away from the reflation narrative that has been playing out in recent weeks.





While yields aren't exactly racing higher again just yet, sentiment is still sitting on a knife's edge and we could get another taste of things to come in US trading later.





Equities are still largely taking things in stride but elsewhere, the dollar is once again holding firmer across the board with USD/JPY testing waters above 106.00 currently.



