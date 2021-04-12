Treasuries steady with auctions in focus to start the week

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year Treasury yields little changed at 1.657%

USGG10YR
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
Apart from some modest strength in the pound and yen, there isn't much happening in the market to start the new week. US futures holding a little lower while Treasuries aren't offering any firm direction so far today.

10-year yields have been keeping around 1.65% to 1.66% on the session.

But just be aware that we will be seeing auctions for 3-year and 10-year notes later today and 30-year notes tomorrow. Depending on the result, that could spark some reaction in yields that could have some reverberations across the market.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose