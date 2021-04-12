Treasuries steady with auctions in focus to start the week

10-year Treasury yields little changed at 1.657%

Apart from some modest strength in the pound and yen, there isn't much happening in the market to start the new week. US futures holding a little lower while Treasuries aren't offering any firm direction so far today.





10-year yields have been keeping around 1.65% to 1.66% on the session.





But just be aware that we will be seeing auctions for 3-year and 10-year notes later today and 30-year notes tomorrow. Depending on the result, that could spark some reaction in yields that could have some reverberations across the market.



