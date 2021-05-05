Treasury quarterly refunding at $126B with coupon auctions unchanged, as expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Sizes of coupon sales unchanged

The Treasury announced that it will sell $126B in debt to raise approximately $78.3B of new money.

The sizes for coupon auctions for next week are unchanged at:
  • $58B in 3-year notes
  • $41B in 10-year notes
  • $27B in 30-year bonds
They said that seasonal or unexpected variations in borrowing needs will be met by t-bills. They also had some commentary on the debt limit but with Congress held by Democrats, that's not going to be an issue.

