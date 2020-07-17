Treasury Sec. Mnuchin: Should consider blanket forgiveness for smaller PPP loans
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill
- There is continuing signs on improvement on jobs
- US is in a strong position to recover
- PPP had some complications early on
- Next stimulus should extend PPP loans
- May Street lending program made 1st loan
- Congress decided to waive some rules for PPP
- He agrees money should be set aside for minorities
- Forgiveness on small PPP loans should be considered
- Remaining $132 billion in PPP funds should be used
- Future PPP loans should have a revenue task, targeted at firms with significant revenue losses