Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi are due to speak on Friday

US House speaker Pelosi says she plans to talk to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin regarding Covid aid.

She adds:

will continue conversation about stimulus

hopes to have a stainless agreement soon

will see what Republicans have to offer on aid

fiscal soundness of states is important to economy

for now in emergency situation with states

