Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and House Speaker Pelosi are due to speak on Friday
HMMMMMM
US House speaker Pelosi says she plans to talk to Treasury Secretary Mnuchin regarding Covid aid.
HMMMMM. Yada. Yada.
She adds:
- will continue conversation about stimulus
- hopes to have a stainless agreement soon
- will see what Republicans have to offer on aid
- fiscal soundness of states is important to economy
- for now in emergency situation with states
More of the same. We have already seen comments from McConnell who has been out of the conversation.