Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Enhancing insurance is a priority and next coronavirus bill

  • Pres.'s focus is sending out direct payments into consumers pockets now
  • Bill needs support from Democrats and Republicans
  • focus is on the kids and jobs
  • jobless benefits won't be continued as is
  • there could be more aid bills in the future
  • the next stimulus bill will have $16 billion earmarked for testing
  • states who mismanage virus will not be bailed out
  • bill aimed at preventing frivolous lawsuits
  • there is no intention to raise the corporate tax rate
  • The US wants a stable dollar. The dollar is the greatest place to be. We are going to protect of that
The back and forth from the White House, Dems and Republicans will be heavy over the near term as a work toward the new stimulus.
