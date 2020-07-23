Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Enhancing insurance is a priority and next coronavirus bill

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin on CNBC

Pres.'s focus is sending out direct payments into consumers pockets now



Bill needs support from Democrats and Republicans



focus is on the kids and jobs



jobless benefits won't be continued as is



there could be more aid bills in the future



the next stimulus bill will have $16 billion earmarked for testing



states who mismanage virus will not be bailed out



bill aimed at preventing frivolous lawsuits



there is no intention to raise the corporate tax rate



The US wants a stable dollar. The dollar is the greatest place to be. We are going to protect of that



The back and forth from the White House, Dems and Republicans will be heavy over the near term as a work toward the new stimulus.

