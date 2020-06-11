Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Keeping close watch on China living up to trade deal
US stocks continue to be under pressure with the major indices trading at low levels for the day
- keeping close watch on China living up to trade deal
- brought support to help states on Covid related expenses
- Trump to get recommendations on China, capital markets
- May open $17 billion in a national securities funds to more defense companies
- May allow PPP money for small business looting damage
- seriously considering direct economic impact payments
- would set more criteria for any new PPP money to companies
- As of now we believe China is in the process of meeting obligations under trade agreement, keeping a close watch on it
- some airlines have said they are not sure they will take a coronavirus rescue loans
- S&P index down -4.12% to 3058.73
- NASDAQ index down 3.29% 29690.99
- Dow industrial average is now down at 1311 points to 25678