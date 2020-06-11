Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

keeping close watch on China living up to trade deal



brought support to help states on Covid related expenses



Trump to get recommendations on China, capital markets



May open $17 billion in a national securities funds to more defense companies



May allow PPP money for small business looting damage



seriously considering direct economic impact payments



would set more criteria for any new PPP money to companies



As of now we believe China is in the process of meeting obligations under trade agreement, keeping a close watch on it



some airlines have said they are not sure they will take a coronavirus rescue loans



S&P index down -4.12% to 3058.73



NASDAQ index down 3.29% 29690.99



Dow industrial average is now down at 1311 points to 25678

US stocks continue to be under pressure with the major indices trading at low levels for the day