Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says we are making a lot of progress on stimulus
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin
- we are making a lot of progress on stimulus
- he has spoken with senators from both parties
- more stimulus talks set for today
- I look forward to us getting to a deal on stimulus
US stocks have rebounded off session lows. The NASDAQ index has reverse course and leads the way now to the upside. It is up around 13 points or +0.12%. The Dow industrial average remains lower at -44 points or -0.14%. The S&P index is down -2.5 points or -0.07%.