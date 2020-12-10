Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says we are making a lot of progress on stimulus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin

  • we are making a lot of progress on stimulus
  • he has spoken with senators from both parties
  • more stimulus talks set for today
  • I look forward to us getting to a deal on stimulus
US stocks have rebounded off session lows. The NASDAQ index has reverse course and leads the way now to the upside. It is up around 13 points or +0.12%. The Dow industrial average remains lower at -44 points or -0.14%. The S&P index is down -2.5 points or -0.07%.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose