Treasury Secretary Mnuchin test negative for Covid today

White House aide Karoline Leavitt tests positive

The White House is announcing that Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has tested negative for Covid today.





However the assistant press secretary Karoline Leavitt has joined the Pres. press secretary Kayleigh McEnany as members of the White House press corps who has tested positive. Leavitt was a White House intern from May to August 2019. Graduated from St Anselm College in 2019 and lists her title as Assistant Press Secretary as of May 2020.

