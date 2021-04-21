Treasury Secretary Yellen speaks on the green economy

Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen

Treasury Secretary Janet down is speaking on the a green economy, climate change, sustainability etc. ahead of the green summit which will take place at the White House tomorrow:
  • important role for financial sector in financing and leading transitions to net zero economy
  • taking the whole of the economy approach to climate change underscores importance of public/ private investments
  • investments needed to green economy are enormous
  • US committed to working closely with China, Europe, India to reduce emissions
  • Bold and urgent action needed to transform global economy to combat climate change
  • G 20 ministers, central banks will consider how to improve existing approach the sustainability disclosures
  • Key challenge is lack of reliable consistent income parable disclosure of climate risks and opportunities

