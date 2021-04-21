Treasury Sec. Janet Yellen

important role for financial sector in financing and leading transitions to net zero economy



taking the whole of the economy approach to climate change underscores importance of public/ private investments



investments needed to green economy are enormous



US committed to working closely with China, Europe, India to reduce emissions



Bold and urgent action needed to transform global economy to combat climate change



G 20 ministers, central banks will consider how to improve existing approach the sustainability disclosures



Key challenge is lack of reliable consistent income parable disclosure of climate risks and opportunities



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Treasury Secretary Janet down is speaking on the a green economy, climate change, sustainability etc. ahead of the green summit which will take place at the White House tomorrow: