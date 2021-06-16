Treasury Secretary Yellen to testify to the Senate committee on finance
Prepared remarks
- Well on our way toward our goal to helping people make it to the other side of the crisis and ensuring they were met by a robust recovery
- the pandemic was not the only problem, millions of people were running up against a series of long-term, structural economic challenges that undermine their ability to make a good living
- families is at the bottom and of the wage distribution have seen their pay stagnate
- Gender and racial pay gaps persist
- labor force participation has been dropping
- There's a divergence among local economies, some areas that are growing more prosperous and others that are stagnating
- Climate change adds a fresh layer of crisis on top of this - the average cost of climate-related disasters is expected to double every five years
- The divergence in wages and of geographic regions, the decline in labor force participation, the rise of climate change, and the persistence of racial inequality - all these are combining to block tens of millions of Americans from the prosperous parts of our economy.
- Bidens budget addresses issues through a series of smart policies, including childcare and paid leave so more parents can join the workforce; a mass modernization - and greening - of America's infrastructure to spur commerce and reduce emissions; an investment to make housing and education available to all.
The full text of her opening remarks can be found HERE.