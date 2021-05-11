Treasury to auction off $58 billion of the 3 year notes at the top of the hour
WI three year yield trading at 0.325%The US treasuries to auction off $50 billion a three year notes at the top of the hour. It is the first part of the refunding this week which will include $41 billion of 10 year notes and $27 billion of 30 year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.
The six month averages for auction results show:
- Bid to cover 2.43x
- Dealers 35.5%
- Directs 15.8%
- Indirects 48.7%
The last auction high yield came in at 0.376%.