Treasury to auction off $58 billion of the 3 year notes at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI three year yield trading at 0.325%

The US treasuries to auction off $50 billion a three year notes at the top of the hour. It is the first part of the refunding this week which will include $41 billion of 10 year notes and $27 billion of 30 year bonds on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The six month averages for auction results show:
  • Bid to cover 2.43x
  • Dealers 35.5%
  • Directs 15.8%
  • Indirects 48.7%
The last auction high yield came in at 0.376%.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose