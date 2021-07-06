Treasury: US will continue to press G20 countries to use fiscal stimulus

US will press for fiscal stimulus to address climate change, income inequality and economic growth

Yellen working with congress to implement OECD international tax agreements through budget reconciliation



G20 finance leaders to discuss global minimum tax rate

Several countries -- including US -- pushing for global minimum tax rate above 15%

EU proposal for new digital tax is inconsistent with 'pillar 1' tax agreement

Ultimately, so long as the fiscal taps remain open, the reflationary trade will improve. Though the timing might not be straight forward.

