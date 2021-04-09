Treasury yields creep higher to start European morning trade

10-year yields move up by over 3 bps to 1.651%

The push lower yesterday came close to hitting the soft bottom around 1.60% and we are seeing yields rebound a little today back to 1.65% currently.





This in turn is putting a bid in the dollar across the board as EUR/USD moves back to test its 200-day moving average @ 1.1886 and AUD/USD has fallen below 0.7600.





US futures are keeping flatter, with Nasdaq futures having erased its slight advance earlier. As such, keep an eye on the above as it is returning to the spotlight for now.



