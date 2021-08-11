10-year Treasury yields extend bounce to highest levels since 14 July

10-year Treasury yields push to fresh one-month high





10-year yields are continuing to keep a bounce in August, pushing to near 1.37% as we get things going in European trading today.





This continues the momentum from the double-bottom established just below 1.13% as bond sellers resurface in a strong fashion over the past week.









That will allow for some consolidation as the market toys between the Fed's tightening outlook and COVID-19 fears amid the spread of the delta variant.







But for now, the continued push higher in yields is lending some backing to the stronger dollar - more so for USD/JPY - and keeping yen pairs buoyed in general.

The measured target on the double-bottom looks to be somewhere between 1.50% to 1.60% and that might arguably be a fitting area for yields to settle in, following what looks to be an extended short squeeze since May.