Treasury yields extend higher ahead of North American trading

30-year yields up 6 bps to 2.07% on the day

Meanwhile, 10-year yields are also up by 5.5 bps to 1.26% as the bond market selloff starts to turn into a bit of a rout going into the session ahead.





The reflation narrative is still the key theme to watch in the market this week and bond investors are making that loud and clear today.





As mentioned earlier, just be mindful in case this starts to have some negative spillover to equities and risk sentiment if it overextends.



