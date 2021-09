US 10-year yields are at the highs of the day





Rates are moving up once again.





After a retracement earlier in the day, US 10-year yields are now back to flat on the day at 1.546% and again within striking distance of yesterday's high of 1.567%.





The rise in yields is coming as USD/JPY touches above 112.00 for the first time since February.





The sands are shifting quickly in markets at the moment.