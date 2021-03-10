Treasury yields keep a little higher to start the session

The overall market mood remains more tentative though

The 10-year Treasury auction will be a key focus point in the market today and until then, we may get very little clues on which direction investors will be leaning on today.









10-year yields are up 2.5 bps to 1.55% at the highs for the day but are still keeping lower relative to levels seen earlier on Monday this week, closer to 1.60% at the time.





Elsewhere, US futures have trimmed declines to stay little changed now while the dollar is holding slight gains but not really pushing the agenda all too much on the session.





It is shaping up to be one of those days where the market will only start to get busy once we clear event hurdles in US trading - being US CPI data and the Treasury auction.