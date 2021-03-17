Treasury yields nudge a little higher but it will all come down to the Fed today

It is going to be all about the bond market today









As much as the Fed wants to walk a tightrope and keep a more dovish tone while not sounding too controlling over recent developments in the bond market, the lack of pushback (once confirmed) is arguably going to be the key takeaway for investors.





There will be increased scrutiny on the dot plots and a reaction to the SLR decision but Powell's language and communication today will also receive extra attention by the market.





If he continues to portray a relaxed figure as he did at the start of the month, I don't see Treasuries finding much comfort moving forward and that will take the dollar higher alongside yields - while equities may come under pressure if the tech rout gets ugly.



