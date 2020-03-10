Treasury yields nudge higher on the session

10-year yields now up by over 17 bps to 0.716%

Meanwhile, 30-year yields are up by nearly 19 bps to 1.18% currently. The move higher in yields today is helping to underpin the dollar as we see the greenback keep gains against the rest of the major currencies bloc - with exception to the loonie.





The swings in the Treasuries market over the past few days have been quite something, with 10-year yields falling by 45 bps to a record low of 0.31% at one point yesterday. Now, yields are sitting 40 bps higher from that level.



