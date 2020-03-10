Treasury yields nudge higher on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

10-year yields now up by over 17 bps to 0.716%

USGG10YR
ForexLive
Meanwhile, 30-year yields are up by nearly 19 bps to 1.18% currently. The move higher in yields today is helping to underpin the dollar as we see the greenback keep gains against the rest of the major currencies bloc - with exception to the loonie.

The swings in the Treasuries market over the past few days have been quite something, with 10-year yields falling by 45 bps to a record low of 0.31% at one point yesterday. Now, yields are sitting 40 bps higher from that level.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose