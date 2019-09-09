Treasury yields pushing higher on the session

10-year yields climb by more than 3 bps now

The bond market is starting to come alive on the new week with yields pushing higher in the European morning currently. That is keeping yen pairs underpinned with USD/JPY now up to 107.00 while most other yen pairs are at session highs as well.





I'm not seeing any headlines to trigger the jump in yields here but this keeps in tune with sentiment we have seen towards the end of last week, amid a continued pushback against bond buyers after a robust performance in August.



