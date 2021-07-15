Treasury yields retreat further in European morning trade

10-year Treasury yields down 3.7 bps to 1.319%

Keep an eye on the bond market as we are seeing bids come back into Treasuries after some selling earlier in the week. 10-year yields are back down now headed towards 1.30% again after having briefly caught a glimpse above 1.40% on Tuesday.





The strong bid in bonds last week stalled at the 200-day moving average (blue line) so that will be a key line in the sand to watch in case this keeps up.





As for the rest of the market, there might be reverberations if that level gives way and the slight jitters from last week may start to manifest more strongly.



