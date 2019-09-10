Treasury yields slip a little amid more cautious sentiment

10-year yields down by over 2 bps now to near 1.62%

That has seen yen pairs drop a little across the board with USD/JPY paring earlier gains to flat levels at 107.25 currently. Meanwhile, equities are a tad softer as well in European trading and we're also seeing US futures slip by 0.3% now.





The move isn't really a material shift to a more risk-off sentiment but it is hinting at more cautious tones in markets for the time being.





In the currencies space, the ranges are still looking more tepid overall with exception to the rise and fall in the pound in early trades. Just something to watch out in case markets start to grow more defensive in the session ahead.





There isn't much on the data front to really affect the risk mood so just be mindful of the ebb and flow today.



