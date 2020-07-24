Treasury yields something to keep an eye out for ahead of the weekend

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The market has pretty much ignored this space for the last three months but it is worth keeping an eye on things today

The yen is gaining modest strength amid the risk-off mood in markets but also as Treasury yields are starting to push the lower bound of its trading range since April.

USGG10YR
10-year yields are down another 2 bps to 0.574% and that is nearing the key region around 0.54% to 0.56% that has held over the last three months or so.

In turn, this is helping to move USD/JPY closer to its own lower bound of 106.00.

While Treasuries have not been a good indication of market moves lately, it is still worth watching in case the bond market starts to wake up from its deep slumber.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose