Treasury yields stay on the retreat to start the session
10-year yields fall by nearly 3 bps to 1.63%
We're not seeing this translate much into a move in FX just yet but just be mindful in case yields start to push lower towards the soft bottom around 1.60%.
That may translate more into dollar weakness in the sessions ahead, despite the greenback keeping somewhat steadier across the board at the moment.
US futures are also little changed in general but may look to yields for further clues later in the day once liquidity conditions start to pick up.