Treasury yields steady after brushing aside fall from US CPI data yesterday

10-year Treasury yields seen at 1.35% in European trading today





Treasury yields dipped after the US CPI data yesterday, with 10-year yields falling to a low near 1.30% before bouncing back slightly and is recovering further to 1.35% today.





Inflation fears cooled after the report yesterday as the details also reveal a lot of messy parts that are contributing to the rise in consumer inflation in general, such as used vehicles, food inflation, and shelter among other things.





Anyway, put that aside, the technical picture in the bond market is also one to be mindful about. 10-year yields held a defense at 1.30% and the 200-day moving average (purple line) and that suggests the momentum is staying with bond sellers for now.





Broader markets continue to be torn between Fed taper expectations and delta variant concerns, so that might still offer some push and pull. But the technical picture can't be ignored either and the bounce off the double-bottom just under 1.13% still holds.





As yields continue to show some appetite to track higher, that should keep the dollar in a better mood going into the session ahead after yesterday's retreat.