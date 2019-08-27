Treasury yields still looking heavy on the session

10-year yields are down to session lows just under 1.50%

If you're looking for any notable turnaround in risk sentiment, the bond market is always a good spot to watch. At the moment, it is telling that any market optimism remains fleeting as yields continue to look heavy in the European morning.





10-year yields are down by more than 3 bps to just under 1.50% currently and that's a telling signal that markets are still looking rather cautious in trading today.





USD/JPY may have gotten a bit of a reprieve in the past hour in a move from 105.60-70 levels to 105.80-90 but it is hard to see yen pairs get too carried away to the upside especially when yields are still moving lower ahead of North American trading.



