US Treasury yields tick higher ahead of North American trading

10-year yields up over 4 bps to near 1.45%





At the start of European morning trade, it was holding around 1.40%. Meanwhile, 30-year yields are up by over 7 bps on the day and closing in on 2.23%.





Despite the market keeping the calm and equities are firmer so far, this remains a key spot to watch in case it causes negative spillovers like what we saw last week.





S&P 500 futures +1.0%

Nasdaq futures +1.2%

Dow futures +0.9%

Russell 2000 futures +2.0%





For now, US futures are hoping that ignorance is bliss but we will see how Wall Street takes to this in the session ahead. As mentioned earlier, if it starts to become a little messy, things can turn pretty quickly in the other direction today.