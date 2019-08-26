Tropical storm Dorian continues track to the northwest

Storm gathers momentum





Storm-watching will be a main theme this week and is likely to continue in the month ahead. The fourth named storm of the year is slowly tracking to the northwest. Tropical storm Dorian is headed towards Martinique where there is a tropical storm warning. The NHC has also put on a hurricane watch for St Lucia, meaning the storm could strengthen into a hurricane in the next 24 hours.





Beyond that, the storm "is expected to be a hurricane when it moves near Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola."

