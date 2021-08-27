Tropical storm Ida expected to land Sunday as a major hurricane

Hurricane headed towards Louisiana





The update released from the US NHC at 11 am ET forecast that tropical storm Ida will strengthen into a major hurricane when it reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday.





Tracking estimates put it to the west of New Orleans but the storm is still south of Cuba so it could vary considerably. The NHC is warning those in the city to be ready for hurricane force winds.





To the east of New Orleans is the bulk of US Gulf coast refining capacity. Shut ins could weigh on near-term oil demand but would mean a draw down in gasoline inventories. At the same time, offshore oil companies are scrambling to shut down offshore oil drills in the Gulf and evacuate crews. Shipping channels could also be disrupted.



A decade ago, hurricanes were more bullish for US oil prices because of less domestic demand. That's still the kneejerk in markets but how it plays out is more nuanced. Last year, the key refining region around Lake Charles, LA was repeatedly hit by hurricanes but it had little impact on the path of oil prices. What's clear though is that we're now into the heart of hurricane season, with a 70% chance of another storm forming in the mid-Atlantic in the next 48 hours. That one is more in line with the 'hurricane alley' path of storms that can develop into Categor 4 of 5 storms.





