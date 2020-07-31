Tropical Storm Isaias now forecast to become a hurricane, heading in direction of Florida for the weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US National Hurricane Center advises Hurricane Isaias has formed near the Bahamas. 

Its headed towards the Northwestern Bahamas where a Hurricane Warning is in effect,

For Florida:

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
  • East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet
  • Lake Okeechobee
Interests elsewhere along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system.  Additional watches or warnings may be required for a portion of the Florida
peninsula on Friday.


