Tropical Storm Isaias now forecast to become a hurricane, heading in direction of Florida for the weekend

The US National Hurricane Center advises Hurricane Isaias has formed near the Bahamas.

Its headed towards the Northwestern Bahamas where a Hurricane Warning is in effect,





For Florida:





Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...



East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet



Lake Okeechobee

Interests elsewhere along the southeast coast of the United States should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches or warnings may be required for a portion of the Florida

peninsula on Friday.







