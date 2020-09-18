Tropical storm Wilfred forms in the mid-Atlantic

Wilfred will track towards the Caribbean





It's going to be more than a week until Wilfred becomes a factor but it's current track takes it towards the Caribbean and Florida.





Another important point is that this is the 21st named storm of the season. That's happened before but this year it's three weeks earlier than Vince in 2005.





This storm exhausts the alphabet names for this season and now it's onto the Greek alphabet. The next storm -- likely the one spinning up in the gulf and headed for Texas -- will be named Tropical Storm Alpha, likely later today.

