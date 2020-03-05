Troubled UK airline Flybe has finally gone into administration

News hit a few hours ago - the collapse puts 2000 jobs at risk

UK Civil Aviation Authority:

Flybe has entered administration.



All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as your Flybe flight will not be operating.



For flights operated by franchise partners, passengers should make contact with their airline.



The airline was bought out a year ago - the new owners have pulled the plug though.

The UK govmt launched a rescue package a couple of months ago.





The impact of the coronavirus outbreak is being said to have been an issue, what with the drop off in air travel. On the other hand the patient was quite sick going onto it, to use a perhaps harsh metaphor.







