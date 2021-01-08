Trudeau: Canada on track to receive 6m vaccine doses by March 31

Comments from Trudeau





The FX market isn't giving much credit to countries who can deliver the vaccine sooner but it will be a big variant in 2021 growth.





The US and UK will be the first big countries to achieve any kind of herd immunity and are way ahead of the rest of the world.





Other countries are tough to handicap. Canada has made huge orders of vaccines but until more vaccines are approved, we don't have a great idea when those doses will arrive.







Trudeau's latest comment gives us some sense of the rollout. Six million doses is enough for 3m people, which isn't even 10% of the population.





The tough thing with all these comments is that politicians everywhere have been sandbagging for months.

