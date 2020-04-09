Trudeau: Canada won't return to normal until there is a vaccine

When we come through the first wave, PM says we will be able to open up the economy to a certain extent.



Even after this first wave, we will need to remain vigilant. Normality will not come back until there is a vaccine.

Big improvements will be stronger testing protocols and better contact tracing

Number from different parts of the country show that there is a light at the end of this tunnel

There is quickly-growing global consensus around some regime of partial reopenings, testing a tracing. The execution is going to be very difficult but there's somewhat of a gameplan developing. However you have to wonder about the damage from an entire year or some level of social distancing.

