Trudeau: Canada won't return to normal until there is a vaccine

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Some hard truths from Canada's Prime Minister

  • When we come through the first wave, PM says we will be able to open up the economy to a certain extent.
  • Even after this first wave, we will need to remain vigilant. Normality will not come back until there is a vaccine.
  • Big improvements will be stronger testing protocols and better contact tracing
  • Number from different parts of the country show that there is a light at the end of this tunnel
There is quickly-growing global consensus around some regime of partial reopenings, testing a tracing. The execution is going to be very difficult but there's somewhat of a gameplan developing. However you have to wonder about the damage from an entire year or some level of social distancing.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose