Trudeau says election result means he has clear mandate to get Canada through the pandemic

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trudeau hangs on to power with another minority win

It is pretty much a "status quo" election for Canada as Trudeau stays in charge but his Liberal party fell short of claiming a majority victory. The optics may suggest that things are the same but if you'd ask him yesterday, Trudeau will acceptingly take this winning scenario without qualm. Adam provided more colour to the election results earlier today here.

