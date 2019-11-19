Trudeau to name new cabinet at this time tomorrow

1:30 pm ET (1830 GMT)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will govern with a minority and that's going to be tricky. He will name his new cabinet at this time tomorrow.







Markets would prefer to keep Bill Morneau as finance minister rather than any unknown and he's a heavy favourite to keep the post. Even if he's shuffled, I don't expect much of a reaction. The only other portfolio to watch is natural resources. Amarjeet Sohi was the minister before the election and there's always a risk he's replaced with someone less-inclined to build a pipeline.

