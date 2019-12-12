Trump: US is working on a deal with China
Trump speaks at the at the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave
- American families are thriving like never before
- The stock market is up substantially today
- "We won't talk about China because we're working a deal with China but I wouldn't say up until now they've loved me."
- Announces 12 weeks of paid family leave for all Federal employees
Watching the feed, Trump certainly sounds like he's in a good mood. He's meeting later with his economic advisors on China tariffs and a phase one deal.