Trump: US is working on a deal with China

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Trump speaks at the at the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave

Trump Dec 12
  • American families are thriving like never before
  • The stock market is up substantially today
  • "We won't talk about China because we're working a deal with China but I wouldn't say up until now they've loved me."
  • Announces 12 weeks of paid family leave for all Federal employees
Watching the feed, Trump certainly sounds like he's in a good mood. He's meeting later with his economic advisors on China tariffs and a phase one deal.

