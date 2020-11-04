Trump claims that it is clear that he has won Georgia

Trump speaks at the White House

The results of the election have been phenomenal

Also claims that he has won North Carolina

Says 'winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount'

We were winning everything, getting read for a big celebration

Then all of a sudden, it was called off

To be clear, there hasn't been calls made yet for Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. On the latter especially, though he is leading, mail-in ballots could tip the scales on that.



