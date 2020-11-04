Trump claims that it is clear that he has won Georgia

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Trump speaks at the White House

Trump
  • The results of the election have been phenomenal
  • Also claims that he has won North Carolina
  • Says 'winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount'
  • We were winning everything, getting read for a big celebration
  • Then all of a sudden, it was called off
To be clear, there hasn't been calls made yet for Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania. On the latter especially, though he is leading, mail-in ballots could tip the scales on that.

