The Trump admin is still talking about a payroll tax cut

It makes no sense





Millions of Americas are about to be laid off in the service sector. Las Vegas is shutting down as we speak.





Yet Peter Navarro is on the newswires saying a payroll tax cut is the best possible fiscal way to counteract the virus.





People who lose their jobs don't pay the payroll tax cut. Giving more money to those workers doesn't make any sense.







In any case, I don't think House Democrats (and even a few Senate Republicans) are going to support it. Or if they are it's well down the list of priorities.





Also, I think a lot of power has shifted to Congress because if Trump vetos any kind of fiscal help or virus help, he will pay a huge political price.

