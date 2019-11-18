Trump admin official says US is monitoring events in Hong Kong
A senior Trump admin official with the statement, via Reuters:
- US monitoring events in Hong Kong, condemns "unjustified use of force," urges all sides to refrain from violence
- As Trump has said, "the united states expects Beijing to honor its commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and to protect Hong Kong's Freedom, legal system and democratic way of life
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.
-
Do HK children have the right to get shot to death while attending school like in the US?
Asking for someone monitoring the situation.