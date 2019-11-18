Trump admin official says US is monitoring events in Hong Kong

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A senior Trump admin official with the statement, via Reuters: 

  • US monitoring events in Hong Kong, condemns "unjustified use of force," urges all sides to refrain from violence
  • As Trump has said, "the united states expects Beijing to honor its commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and to protect Hong Kong's Freedom, legal system and democratic way of life
Headlines via Reuters, bolding mine.
-
Do HK children have the right to get shot to death while attending school like in the US? 
Asking for someone monitoring the situation. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose