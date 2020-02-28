Trump admin weighing pushing for tax cut to address virus fallout - WaPo

Report in the Washington Post

Any cuts would have to get through the House and that's a tall -- if not impossible -- order unless both sides are willing to do some major horse trading. It's all politics.

Here's the report.

