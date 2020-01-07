Trump administration begins drafting possible sanctions against Iraq

You will recall that US President Trump has threatened Iraq with economic penalties if it proceeds to expel US troops

This has prompted officials to begin drafting sanctions against Iraq reports the Washington Post, citing "three people briefed on the planning".

The officials stressed that talks were preliminary and that no final decision has been made on whether to impose the sanctions

One of the officials said the plan was to wait "at least a little while" on the sanctions decision in order to see whether Iraqi officials followed through on their threat to push US troops out of the country.

Well on that last point …. d'uh.









Is this a nothingburger report?

I mean, if Trump says he'll whack on sanctions isn't a good idea to at least make a plan for this? He is the boss.



